Referendums on the issue of Family and Care look set to be comprehensively defeated.

Meanwhile there are calls on the Minister Roderic O’Gorman to resign over his handling of the Governments campaign.

Counting has now been ongoing for 6 hours and at this stage the results seem pretty clear cut, both referendums on family and care will be comprehensively defeated.

Across the country, a consistent pattern of No votes has emerged from tallies and in some parts of the country it’s resounding – and some Government politicians have already conceding defeat.

The Government is already coming in for heavy criticism and Aontu Leader Peadar Tobin has called on Minster Roderic O’Gorman to resign over his handling of the Governments campaign.

However, Minister O’Gorman has just told the media in Dublin Castle that he’s going nowhere.

At the count in Castlebar, neither Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael were represented, while a partial tally was being taken by Aontú.

Aontú representative for Mayo, Paul Lawless, spoke to Rian Bailey this afternoon LIVE from the count centre as part of our Lunchtime News: