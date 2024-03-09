A protest meeting is taking place this afternoon at the Octagon in Westport.

Landowners along the route of a “proposed route option” for a new greenway between Westport and Murrisk are gathering for what they term “a protest meeting” in the town centre, which started at 2:30pm.

Two local councillors who are also opposed to the route in question, will speak at the event.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) is proposing to build a greenway from Aughwell cemetery in Westport out to Murrisk, traversing local farms and businesses and running through a known flood plain.

Up to 40 landowners that would be impacted are strongly opposed to the proposed route.

Peter Shanley is the Chairperson of the group that has organised the protest.

He spoke to Rian Bailey today, outlining the plans that have been proposed: