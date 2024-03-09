Early indications from the Mayo constituency indicate a vote against both amendments to the Constitution.

Sorting of votes is well underway at the count centre in Castlebar where only a partial tally is being conducted.

Neither of the main political parties, Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil, are represented in the tally process.

Aontú is the only political party conducting a tally.

Tommy Horan, the Aontú candidate in East Mayo in the local elections, says the early tally indications reflect what he has been hearing on doorsteps while canvassing for a ‘No’ vote in recent weeks.

Counting on the 39th amendment (Family) will commence shortly with a result expected by lunchtime.

Counting on the 40th Amendment (Care) will then commence.