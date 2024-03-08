There were great celebrations last night in Castlebar as the 2023 Mayo Cathaoirleach Awards were announced in Breaffy House Resort Hotel.

Mayo County Council’s civic awards which are now in their third year, recognise the dedication and efforts of the many community volunteer groups at work in County Mayo, as they work quietly behind the scenes to make our communities stronger, more vibrant, and caring places to live.

16 award winners were announced and presented with their awards from the Cathaoirleach Michael Loftus and they were:

Mayo Publication Awards – Commercial Publishers: Henry Wills –In All Kinds of Weather.

Environmental Awards - Environmental Initiatives: Energy and/or Travel: Mulranny Community Futures.

Contribution to Local Heritage and Biodiversity Awards - Contribution to Local Heritage: Joint Winners - Irishtown Heritage Group & Hennigan’s Heritage Centre.

Contribution to Community Life Awards - Community Social Inclusion: Castlebar Tidy Towns and Breaffy Community Council.

Contribution to the Preservation and Promotion of the Irish Language – Gaeltacht based: Turas Siar.

Contribution to the Arts in Mayo: Jean Tuomey.

Contribution to Local Heritage and Biodiversity Awards - Contribution to Local Biodiversity and Natural Heritage: Swift Conservation Mayo.

Environmental Initiatives: Circular Living – Waste and/or Litter: Claremorris Tidy Towns

Contribution to the Preservation and Promotion of the Irish Language – Non-Gaeltacht based: Coiste Féile Sheáin Mhic Pháidín.

Contribution to Community Life Awards – Community Endeavour Award: Facefield Community Group.

Outstanding Contribution to Mayo Life: The Late Padraig Brogan.

Mayo Publication Awards – Publications from Community Groups: Waterfall Committee –Tourmakeady – Waterfall Parish Magazine 2023.

Contribution to Diaspora Wellbeing/Engagement Award: Brian O’Dwyer.

Environmental Awards – Green Community Group of the Year: Ballina Karen Community Green Garden.

Community Tourism Award: Geesala Festival Committee.

Cathaoirleach’s Special Recognition Award: Betty Goodman.