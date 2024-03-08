Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 40 year old Thomas Webb who was last seen in Ballygar, County Galway, this morning, Friday 8th March 2024.

Thomas is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height with a stocky build. He is bald and has brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing black combat trousers with yellow markings and a navy T-shirt.

It's believed he may be travelling in a blue Hyundai.

Gardaí and Thomas's family are very concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda station on 090 963 1890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.