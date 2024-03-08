HSE IS advising the public that they may have been exposed to measles while attending the Emergency Department in Galway University Hospital between Sunday 3rd of March 9pm and Monday 4th of March up to 5pm.

This alert relates to those who attended the Emergency Department in Galway University Hospital during the specific times outlined above.

If you were born in Ireland before 1978, or had measles illness, or received two MMR vaccines, you are probably immune.

If you are not probably immune you are being asked to be particularly vigilant for symptoms of measles for 21 days from exposure.

If you attended ED at Galway University Hospital during the dates and times above, it is important to be aware of the signs and symptoms of measles, which include:

Cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose, sneezing and a cough

Sore red eyes

A temperature of 38 degrees Celsius or above

Rash, which usually appears on head and neck first and spreads to rest of body

If you develop these symptoms, you should seek medical advice. Phone ahead prior to attending any healthcare setting to let them know that you have these symptoms, so they can make necessary arrangements to prevent potential further spread to others.

If you are not vaccinated against measles with two doses of MMR, please contact your GP during normal working hours to discuss whether you require vaccination. If you were born in Ireland before 1978 or had measles illness, you are unlikely to require vaccination, as you are probably immune.

The best way to protect yourself and those around you against measles is by MMR vaccination. Please make sure that you and your family are up to date with MMR vaccines. This can be arranged with your GP.

Children should receive their first dose of MMR vaccine at one year of age and a second dose in junior infants at 4-5 years of age.

There is also a free catch-up MMR option via participating GPs for those who may have missed their vaccination when younger.

Further information about measles is available at: https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/measles/