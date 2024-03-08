The official opening of the country’s largest onshore windfarm, Oweninny in North Mayo due to take place this lunchtime has been postponed.

The Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan was due to perform the official opening, however, he has been unable to travel, as he was not feeling well this morning.

The official opening will now take place at a later date.

Owinney Wind farm is a joint project by the ESB and Bord na Mona with an installed capacity of 192MW, that can power just under 150,000 homes.

It represents a total investment by ESB and Bord na Móna of €320m.