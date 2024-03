Gardaí investigating a serious assault which occurred in Boyle, Co. Roscommon on the afternoon of Wednesday 28th February have arrested three persons.



All three, a female and two males aged in their 30s were detained at Garda stations in the North Western Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.



They have since been charged in relation to the incident and are due to appear before a special sitting of Castlebar District Court this morning