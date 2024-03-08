The Republic of Ireland's World Cup game against Canada was the most watched women's team sport event in Irish TV history.



An average of 551 thousand viewers tuned into the coverage of the match last summer.



Almost one in four of parents surveyed say the more sport is shown on TV, the more likely their children are to take it up.



Royal London says at the moment, through either a lack of airtime or wider exposure, some womenâ€™s sports have not yet been visible enough to inspire future generations.