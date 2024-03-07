A pub in Co Galway, in which the set of The Banshees of Inisherin was meticulously reconstructed, is for sale.

Mee's Pub, located in the village of Kilkerin in Co Galway, acquired the set of JJ Devine’s Pub, where much of the action of the Oscar-nominated film took place.

Owned by the Mee family since 2005, the pub has become a shrine to the dark Martin McDonough comedy film.

RTE are reporting that proprietor Luke Mee and several friends transported the entire set, piece by piece, from Achill Island in Co Mayo where the movie was filmed, to their family-run business in east Galway.