A county Roscommon nurse will set out this weekend to cycle 23,000 km from Roscommon to Australia in a ‘Rossie to Aussie’ Challenge in aid of the Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation.

The challenge will take 11 months to complete.

25 year old Fergal Guihen from Arigna, a general nurse at University Hospital Sligo, will leave on Sunday (March 10th) and will reach Australia in February of next year, 2025. In the process, he’s raising funds for the Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation.

He will average 100 km a day on his trip taking in 25 countries and three continents. He’s hoping to finish the trip at the iconic Sydney Opera House.

In his spare time, Fergal is a part-time farmer, plays GAA for St. Ronan’s and enjoys running. He is funding the trip himself and will be bringing a tent and hot stove with him.

Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation provides palliative care services to people with life limiting illnesses and their families in County Mayo and County Roscommon.

You can donate to Fergal’s challenge at - https://www.idonate.ie/Rossie-to-Aussie