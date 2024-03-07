The electorate will tomorrow vote on two referendums to change the Constitution.

People can exercise their franchise over both the “family “ and “care” referendums.

The first change would expand the definition of a family to include "other durable relationships."

The second proposal would remove reference to a mother's place in the home, and add new text to acknowledge care given by other family members.

Voters will be presented with two separate ballot papers to make their choices.

Both issues are said to be creating nervousness in the political system as polling day looms.

Opinion polls nationally are indicating a ­narrowing of the leads for the Yes camp and a large amount of voter confusion.

Historically, voters on the three Mayo islands – Clare Island, Inishturk and Innisbiggle will vote tomorrow on the same day as their counterparts on the mainland.

Dr. Ann Marie Courell is the Mayo County Registrar and is the Returning Officer in a constituency of Mayo where almost 100,000 people are entitled to vote.

She is responsible for the conduct of the elections, conducting and supervising the election count, and declaring the results.

There are 220 polling booths spread across the county tomorrow and boxes from all the polling station will be transported to the count centre at the TF Royal Theatre in Castlebar tomorrow night after 10pm.

Dr Courell has been explaining to Midwest News how the count will work, and who is eligible to vote in tomorrow’s referendums ….

A broadcasting moratorium on issues surrounding the “Family” and “Care” referendums comes into effect at 2pm today and remain in place until the polls close at 10pm tomorrow (Friday) evening.