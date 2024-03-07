Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has confirmed that the long awaited safety enhancement work on Newport’s George’s Street will get underway next month.

Local Fine Gael councillor Peter Flynn has welcomed the news saying its essential work needed to improve access and safety for everyone using the street which leads to the local national school.

There is also welcome news for the reduction of speed limits on the Newport side of the new N5 dual carriageway in Westport , and planning for underpasses needed for pedestrian and cyclists safety in the area.

Cllr Flynn spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley about the welcome developments....