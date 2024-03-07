Toy Show star, county Galway girl Saoírse Ruane passed away on Tuesday at the age of 12 following a long battle with cancer.

She is survived by her parents, Ollie and Roseanna, and her younger sister Farrah-Rose.

Saoírse, from Athenry first came to the country’s attention in 2020 when she appeared on the Late Late Toy Show during the covid-19 pandemic and helped to launch the inaugural Toy Show Appeal.

On the Toy Show, she shared the story of how she lost her right leg to cancer and how she learned to walk with her prosthetic leg.

She told host Ryan Tubridy she felt some pain in her ankle during 2019’s Toy Show and went to the doctor the next day. Following some tests, she was diagnosed with the tumour that changed her life.

In recent years, she was diagnosed with further tumours, undergoing a major “fight for her life” operation to remove a tumour in her lung in 2022.

The tumour returned last year and her family shared a “devastating” update in November last when they were informed that Saoírse’s cancer had spread to her other lung.

Two weeks ago, her mother Roseanna asked her followers on Instagram to pray for Saoírse, and said her family is "hugging each other tight" and spending some time away from social media to "focus on what’s inside our four walls".

Roseanna spoke about Saoirse and family life and cancer at the National Novena in Knock in 2022,

Many tributes are being paid to Saoirse today and her family say she inspired so many people in her short life and will be missed beyond measure.

Fr Richard Gibbons the Parish Priest of Knock knows the family …he spoke to Midwest News this lunchtime…

Saoírse will repose at her family home in Kiltullagh, Athenry tomorrow(Fri), from 2pm to 8pm.

Funeral cortège will arrive on Sunday (March 10) to St Peter and Paul's Church, Kiltullagh at 1.45pm for Mass at 2pm and afterwards she will be laid to rest in Bullaun Cemetery

The family is asking the public to respect their privacy today (Thursday), Saturday 9th and Sunday morning 10th of March.

Ar dheis De go raibh a hanam