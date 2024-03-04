Where is the 11 million euro that was promised to Castlebar town centre under the Urban Regional and Development Fund announced by Minister Darragh O’Brien three years ago? That’s the question being asked by Castlebar Independent local election candidate in Castlebar, Harry Barrett.

Mr Barrett says last week the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys published the first-ever Town Centre First plans for 26 towns across every county.

Killala has been selected as the Mayo town, while Tubbercurry (Sligo), Gort (Galway), and Strokestown (Roscommon) were also selected.

While he has welcomed the announcement for Killala, he says he hopes it will see the benefits of the announcement sooner rather than later.

He spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley...