There is great sadness today following the death of Shannon McDonald, of 51 Hazel Court, Ballinrobe.

Shannon died yesterday (Sunday) following a battle with cancer.

She was to celebrate her 31st birthday later this month and was the mother of an eight year old girl.

Shannon was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, the following year the cancer had spread, and last year it spread again. She had been receiving a targeted treatment called Herceptin throughout her journey.

Her father Paul and sister Mariah set up a GoFundMe page to help support her through her long battle with cancer, which raised over €85,000.

They had planned for Shannon to undergo treatment in Spain and Germany.

Her funeral arrangements have not yet been announced