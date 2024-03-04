A series of walks, totaling 100k, on Knocknarea in Sligo, are taking place on various dates throughout this month (March).

Joe Mahon along with his wife Carmel from Sligo and a community of family and friends braved the elements over last weekend as they set out on their first walk and they will continue on various days up until the 30th March. Joe's wife Carmel was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) and the walks are fundraisers.

Together they want to raise as much awareness of MND and as much funds for Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, and so far they have raised 30,000 euro.

Carmel says since her MND diagnosis over a year ago she has been supported by the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA). It is the only organisation of its kind in the country providing specialised services to families affected by this terminal condition. The MND nursing posts are funded entirely through fundraising and donations.

Carmel and Joe have set up a iDonate page 100K Knocknarea as well as an Instagram page @100konknocknarea, where people can follow and get more details of the walk.

Walks will take place each Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday with the exception of Sunday 10th. Start time is 11am on each day and the walk commences at Knocknarea Glen Road car park. All are welcome to join and support.

For more information contact: Fiona Thornton or Derbhla Wynne on (01) 670 5942 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.