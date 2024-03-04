University of Galway is inviting prospective students, parents, guidance counsellors and teachers to campus for the upcoming spring undergraduate open day.

It takes place on Saturday next, March 9, from 9am to 3pm, and is an opportunity for Leaving Certificate, Fifth Year and Transition Year students to gain insights into the courses to study and future careers.

With special interactive events, the open day offers hands-on experiences of some of the most innovative teaching and learning facilities.

A special feature of the day will be access to some of the University’s most innovative teaching and learning facilities and hands-on experiences.

The Access Centre will host sessions on alternative pathways, mature student supports and the QQI/FETAC/PLC entry route.

Parents are invited to attend a Parents’ Talk taking place on at 11:30am with advice and guidance on how parents can support the progression to third level.