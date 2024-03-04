St Joseph's Primary School, Ballinrobe were at the National VEX IQ Robotics Final in MTU Cork last week with their robot, which was constructed by the class group from the kit which they received from ThermoKing.

They were very successful and won the Teamwork Challenge award, Design award and Teacher of the Year award - Edel Roche.

They now qualify for Dallas, Texas for the World Championship in the first week of May but a lot of fundraising would need to be done to get to the Worlds.

Enya McGarry, Cathal Horan and Lily Keane are three of the students who are involved in the project.

They spoke to Midwest news about their project and all of the work that went in to making it a success...

We then spoke to teachers Edel Roche and Sean Flannelly who worked with the students to create the project.

Sean began by explaining the competition in more detail...