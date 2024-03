The death has occurred of accomplished Castlebar artist John Mayock.

John of Cunnagher, Ross, Castlebar, was a well known and respected artist and was a former lecturer in fine art and visual art at Dublin Institution of Technology (DIT).

He was predeceased by his father Paul and brother Gerard, and is survived by his mother Maureen, girlfriend Sinead Walsh and sisters Paula, Breda and Emer, together with neighbor, relatives and friends

His funeral is private.