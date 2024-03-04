The need to repair and repaint the heritage signage of street names in Ballina, together with the enhancement of the heritage lamp posts in the town, was highlighted by local Independent councillor Mark Duffy at a recent meeting of Ballina Municipal District.

In addition the councillor called for better signage around the town indicating the location of Ballina’s Art Centre located on the banks of the River Moy and enhanced signage on the building itself.

Councillor Duffy says as the 2024 tourism season is underway, and following a very successful tourist season for the Ballina area last year for the 300th celebrations, now is the time to address all of these issues.

He has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley....