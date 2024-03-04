Mayo householders are being urged to bring their batteries, electrical, and electronic waste to a set of free collection days to help the county meet national e-waste recycling targets for 2024.

The events, hosted by WEEE Ireland in partnership with Mayo County Council, get underway this Saturday, March 9 at the Civic Office Car Park, Church Street, Belmullet, from 10am to 4pm.

A collection will take place in Castlebar on the Pavilion Road Car Park, from 10am to 4pm on Saturday March 16.

On Saturday March 23, a collection will take place at the Station Road Car Park, Claremorris, from 10am to 4pm, and on Saturday, March 30, at the Swinford Golf Club, Deerpark, from 10am-4pm.

Anything with a plug, battery or cable can be recycled for free on the day.