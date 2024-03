A status yellow weather alert has been issued for Cork, Clare, Galway, Limerick. and Kerry.

Met Eireann says falling branches, localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions can be expected.

The two separate warnings for wind and rain kick in between 7 o'clock this evening and the last of them end at 8am tomorrow.

Galway's alert comes into effect at 1am tonight and expires at 8am.