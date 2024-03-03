Mayo Deputy Alan Dillon has called for a review of Government housing grants due to the soaring costs in the construction industry.

The Chairperson of the Fine Gael party has urged for the publication of a review on Housing Adaptation grants.

He says that there has been a six-fold increase in the number of applications over recent years, however both Mayo County Council officials and applicants have reported long waiting lists.

“In Mayo alone last year”, he stated, “there were 560 grants awarded under the Housing Adaptation Grant for people with a disability, those needing mobility aids, and housing aids for older people with over €2.5 million in exchequer funding facilitating the payment of this grant.”

Due to a lack of funding, Deputy Dillon says that ALONE have suggested that local authorities have had to turn down applications.

He has been giving more information on the impact of this locally to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: