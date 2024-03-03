Mayo's newest Garda recruit had his graduation take place in his native Swinford yesterday afternoon.

At the Blue Lights Event in Swinford Amenity Park, Honorary Garda James Ryan was welcomed to the force.

James is four years old and was born with Pierre Robin syndrome, and was nominated to become a Little Blue Hero.

This special day for James was made possible by the work of the Little Blue Heroes charity, who help children who would like to become a Garda to experience what it would be like.

Honorary Garda James was presented with his graduation certificate by Sgt Regina Carley, Inspector Naomi de Rís and Sgt Conor Drury.

Garda Kieran Murphy was given the role of James' Garda buddy to help him to learn more about the job, and this was also helped by local Little Blue Heroes Rep Garda Audrey Garvey.

James' ceremony took place in the company of his parents Geraldine and Derek, his friends, local Gardaí, Emergency Services, community and his fellow Little Blue Heroes Honorary Gardaí - Aimee O'Loughlin, Michael Henry Benson and Kiah Ruan.

There is also a video available to view on Facebook documenting this fantastic day for James' graduation, on the Swinford Chats Podcast Facebook page.

(photo credit to Tommy Stenson Swinford Chats Podcast)