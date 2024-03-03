Tributes have been paid to the late Mary Henry of Belfarsad, Achill Sound who passed away on Saturday morning.

Mary passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends at Mayo University Hospital.

She has been remembered as somebody who was highly regarded and much loved by all her neighbours in the village of Belfarsad and in the wider Achill and Currane communities.

Mary represented Team Ireland in the Special Olympics in Shanghai in 2007.

She won two gold medals along with her horse Torres.

Her success was celebrated far and wide and it was a win that lifted the parish.

Sport played a big part in her life as a loyal supporter of Mayo and the Liverpool football team.

Mary will repose at Sweeney's Funeral Home, Achill Sound until 6:00pm this evening.

Her Funeral Mass takes place tomorrow at 11:00am in St Columba's Church, Belfarsad.

Burial will take place afterwards in Polranny Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations to Western Care.

May she Rest In Peace.