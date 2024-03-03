The installation of speed ramps on Emmet Street in Ballina is urgently required to slow traffic on the street.

That's the strong view of local Fianna Fáil Councillor Annie May Reape.

She raised her concerns over traffic speed along the street that runs between the two bridges in the town, and in particular when funerals are taking place, at the monthly meeting of Ballina Municipal District.

Afterwards she spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley about the need to address the problem now, regardless of any new Active Travel Plans for Ballina: