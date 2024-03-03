A laneway in a private housing development in Castlebar needs to be closed immediately, as there is concern that pyrite/ mica may be in the high walls on either side of the walkway.

That was the call this week of Castlebar Fine Gael Councillor Ger Deere at the monthly meeting of Castlebar Municipal District.

The Councillor called on the local authority to immediately close off the laneway, after a number of garden walls at the back of the homes in Whitehorse Lane on the Turlough Road, were blown down in recent storms.

The incident has sparked residents' concerns that the blocks may contain pyrite or mica.

Councillor Deere also asked the local authority to assist residents in the immediate carrying out of pyrite/ mica testing of the laneway and garden walls.

It is hoped that pyrite/ mica will be ruled out, but until this, the Councillor insists safety must be the priority.

He spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley: