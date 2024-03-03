Two of Mayo's most popular social media figures won awards last night at the Gossies.

Goss.ie's award ceremony took place last night at the RDS in Dublin.

Castlebar native Alan Clarke won the Best Podcast award for his podcast 'Big News Coming Soon'.

This is the latest recognition for Alan whose social media following continues to rise with over 128,000 followers on his Instagram account alone.

More recently it has been the live podcast stage that has seen Alan take his show around the country, and finishing up a recent tour at the Clayton Hotel in Sligo.

The second Mayo man to win an award last night, is actually a regular guest on the live podcasts.

Garron Noone, a native of Ballina, is best known for his musical exploits, skits and food reviews on TikTok and Instagram.

He has amassed over 600,000 followers on Instagram alone, and received the award last night for Newcomer of the Year.

TikTok is where Garron first shot into the public eye, and his videos are nearing a total of 19 million likes, with over 635,000 followers.

The full list of winners can be found on the Goss.ie website - https://goss.ie/featured/revealed-the-full-list-of-winners-at-the-gossies-2024-371564

(pic - Alan Clarke Facebook)