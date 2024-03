There were more than 2,600 complaints made last year to the Road Safety Authority by learner drivers about their driving tests.

The organisation received an average of 220 complaints a month in 2023 - with a particularly large spike in March, when there were 429 logged.

One unhappy driver wrote how they had been failed multiple times by the same examiner and felt they had been marked unfairly.

Another complained that their test had lasted two hours, when other examinations were far shorter.