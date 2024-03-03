Half of people have no confidence in the Media Minister's handling of the RTE controversies.

That's the finding of a new Sunday Independent poll out today, which also shows Sinn Fein's popularity has shrunk.

The latest Sunday Independent Ireland Thinks poll shows Mary Lou McDonald's party is still top of the poll, but has dropped 2 points to 27 per cent - that's it's lowest rating since April 2021.

43 per cent of people are in favour of the re-election of the current government, in a further blow for Sinn Fein.

It's a good result for the coalition - Fine Gael is up 1 to 20 per cent, Fianna Fail has also gained 1 to 18, while the Green Party has risen 1 point to 4.

Labour is unchanged on 4, while The Social Democrats have done well - they're up 2 points to 7.

The poll also reveals half of those surveyed have no confidence in Media Minister Catherine Martin's handling of the RTE controversies, but more have no confidence in former RTE chair Siun Ni Raghaillaigh on 57 per cent.

The poll was carried out on Friday and yesterday among a sample size of 1,083 people.