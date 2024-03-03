Shortly before 5am this morning Valentia Coast Guard received an emergency call from a 21-metre fishing vessel reporting that it was aground on the northern side of Inis Mór, on the Aran Islands.

Shannon-based Coast Guard Helicopter R115, Aran Islands lifeboat, and North Aran Coast Guard Unit were all tasked to the scene.

All five crew initially abandoned the vessel into a life raft. They were subsequently winched to safety by R115 with the Aran Islands life boat standing by and were transferred to University Hospital Galway by R115.

The five-person crew were reported to be in good spirits after their ordeal.