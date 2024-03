A machete attack which seriously injured a man, at a children's boxing event in Roscommon, is NOT a reflection of the sport.

That's the claim from boxing supporters this weekend, as Gardai ­ search for a group of masked men who stormed the u14's contest in Castlerea on Friday night.

The club hosting the event has strongly condemned the incident, saying those involved weren't associated with the organisation.

Sports reporter with the 42.ie Gavin Casey says the blame lies with the attackers.