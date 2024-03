Another status yellow ice warning has been issued for this evening at eight o'clock.

It lasts until tomorrow morning at 9 - but as of now, all other warnings have elapsed.

Motorists are still being advised to take care today, as ice is lingering on some roads, especially in Counties Wicklow, Laois and Kildare.

But Meteorologist with Met Eireann, Brandon Creagh, says the worst of it has passed.