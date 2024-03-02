There is concern over the number of vermin to be seen running around in the lawns of some Castlebar housing estates.

The issue was raised by Independent councillor Michael Kilcoyne at a recent monthly meeting of Castlebar Municipal District.

The councillor said he is aware of the problem, having been contacted by residents in three different estates in the town faced with rats “running wild”.

He referred what he termed “a serious threat to health” to both the environment department of the HSE and Mayo County Council.

The HSE response of sending out an inspector and distributing leaflets to households is not adequate, he argued.

He urged Castlebar Municipal district head David Mellett to urgently discuss the matter with his colleagues in the environment section.

Cllr Kilcoyne spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the problem that he insists requires immediate attention: