President Michael D. Higgins will remain in hospital over the weekend to monitor his blood pressure.

The President, aged 82, has spent the last two nights in St James’s Hospital after being admitted for precautionary tests after feeling unwell on Thursday evening.

The decision to admit him was taken on the back of advice from professionals who saw him at his home in the Phoenix Park.

The President has thanked the public for the “outpouring” of well wishes he has received.

In a statement yesterday evening, a spokesperson said the President would like to express “his deep appreciation to all those who have sent messages to him, as well as to the medical staff for their continuing care”.

“Following tests which were carried out after his admission, the President will remain in hospital over the weekend in order to monitor his blood-pressure,” the spokesperson said.

“It is anticipated that the President will return to Áras an Uachtaráin early next week.”