Over 3 thousand farmers in Mayo are set to receive an interim ACRES payment over the next number of days.

That's according to Fianna Fail Minister Dara Calleary.

The payment, which was initially meant to be paid to farmers last year, will now be partially paid to them by the middle of next week.

Farmers are set to receive 85% of their payment, which will vary depending on the application.

Minister Dara Calleary told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that a small number of farmers won't receive a payment due to issues with processing.