A man has been seriously injured during violent scenes at a boys' boxing championship in County Roscommon.

Gardai and emergency services were called to an incident involving several men, at yesterday's 'Boy 4 Boxing' national quarter finals in Castlerea.

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association has condemned the incident and suspended the remainder of the U14 national championships, which were due to conclude over the weekend.

The injured man is being treated at Galway University Hospital, and investigations are underway.