A status yellow snow-ice warning for 14 counties has expired.

The Met Eireann alerts still in place are a status yellow rain warning for Dublin, Louth, Meath and Wicklow, as well as a nationwide status yellow ice warning.

The rain alert is valid until three o'clock tomorrow morning, while the ice warning is valid until nine o'clock in the morning.

Motorists are being urged to drive with extreme caution as snow begins to melt nationwide, and Met Eireann is warning of hazardous travelling conditions.

Alan Hally from forecaster says there'll be icy roads in many areas this evening, but the weather will improve tomorrow afternoon: