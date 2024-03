Over 900 motorists were caught speeding on National Slow Down Day.

It was the first one this year, running for 24 hours from yesterday through to this morning.

One driver was clocked doing 160 kilometres in a 100 xone on the N7 in Kildare, while another was doing 174 kilometres in a 120 zone in Kilkenny.

Jack Chambers, Minster of State for Road Safety, says reducing speed limits won't be the only measure used to stop this behaviour.