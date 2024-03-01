Today is the first day of this year's Seachtain na Gaeilge, a festival which celebrates the Irish language in the run-up to St. Patrick's Day.

It was first held back in 1902, and allows everyone to enjoy Irish, whether they're a fluent speaker, a learner or only have a cúpla focal.

Throughout the celebrations, Mayo County Council will be getting involved by running different events to promote the native language.

More information can be found on the home page of www.mayo.ie

Irish Language Officer for Mayo County Council Fionnuala Nic Pháidín has been giving more details on what the council has planned to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: