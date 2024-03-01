An evening of Traditional Music takes place on Thursday evening next in Claremorris Library.

As part of this year’s Seachtain na Gaeilge, four of the finest traditional musicians in the west perform on Thursday March 7th at Claremorris Library at 8.00 pm.

Mary Staunton, Jerry Mulvihill, Julie Langan and Noel O’Grady will play some of their favourite tunes as well as some newly composed material.

Admission is free and all are welcome.

Arna eagrú ag Conradh na Gaeilge i gcomhar le Leabharlann Chontae Mhaigh Eo mar chuid de Seachtain na Gaeilge.

Beidh togha ceoil agus amhrán ar fáil agus beidh fáilte roimh chách.