A Mayo Senator says she will be using election posters for her European campaign this coming June.

Yesterday it was confirmed that Mayo Senator Lisa Chambers has been added to the Fianna Fail ticket for the Midlands North West Constituency for the upcoming European Elections.

She believes that for those running in elections, particularly newcomers, posters are important to get your name out there, but only when used in moderation.

Senator Lisa Chambers has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...