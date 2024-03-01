A Mayo councillor says he cannot understand why farmers are not being paid the full payment for schemes and are instead receiving interim payments.

It comes as many farmers across the region will receive an interim ACRES payment over the next number of days.

Councillor Patsy O'Brien says for farmers who are waiting for such a payment since last year and are now going to receive 85% of the payment is unfair on those who have bills and other items that need to be paid piling up.

He has called for better organisation in relation to payments made to the farming industry.

The Independent councillor has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....