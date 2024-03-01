Train services in the west have been interrupted as a result of this morning’s weather conditions.
The 13:05pm Sligo to Connolly service has been delayed and is now expected to leave at 14:05pm.
There is no bus alternative available for this service.
As a result of the delay, the 15:05pm service will now be running closer to 15:35pm.
Irish Rail have said that all services coming into Heuston Station have been delayed today.
Services from Sligo after the 15:35pm will be running as normal.
As of now, no other rail services in the west are being affected.
(pic Wikipedia)