Train services in the west have been interrupted as a result of this morning’s weather conditions.

The 13:05pm Sligo to Connolly service has been delayed and is now expected to leave at 14:05pm.

There is no bus alternative available for this service.

As a result of the delay, the 15:05pm service will now be running closer to 15:35pm.

Irish Rail have said that all services coming into Heuston Station have been delayed today.

Services from Sligo after the 15:35pm will be running as normal.

As of now, no other rail services in the west are being affected.

(pic Wikipedia)