20 years ago, county Sligo singer Tommy Fleming recorded a concert at the Basilica in Knock, that developed into “Voice Of Hope”.

To celebrate the anniversary, Tommy has announced that he will make a return visit to Knock Shrine Basilica to perform on the 6th December, 2024.

His return to Knock Basilica with the Irish Concert Orchestra will be a great occasion and this 20th anniversary special concert will not be recorded.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday 8th March 2024 @ 9.00am from https://tommyfleming.com/tickets/