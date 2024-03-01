The post office in Enniscrone is not open today and is expected to remain closed for a number of days.

Ballina Post Office will be available as an alternative to the public for payments from the Department of Social Protection after 12 noon today.

Ballina and other post offices are also available for essential services.

This move, according to An Post, is a temporary one and they are working to restore the service in Enniscrone as soon as possible.

They have also apologised for the inconvenience that this has caused to customers.

(pic Google Earth)