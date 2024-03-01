Work of pupils from Gaelscoil Raifteirí Castlebar featured in Our World Irish Aid Awards online magazine

Minister of State for International Development and Diaspora, Sean Fleming has launched the popular online magazine Global Goal Getters, featuring the work of primary school pupils across Ireland taking part in this year’s Our World Irish Aid Awards.

Three projects created by pupils from Gaelscoil Raifteirí, Castlebar are included and are now available to view online at ourworldirishaidawards.ie .

The projects from Gaelscoil Raifteirí School include a crossword, poem and wordsearch created by 4th Class pupils and their teacher Audrey ni Fearghail based on this year’s theme, Food for Life.

Reflecting the work Ireland does to help end world hunger and poverty, tackle climate change and make sure everyone in the world has equal access to education, clean water and healthcare, this year’s theme Food for Life is challenging County Mayo’s youngest citizens to look at ways in which can all work towards making the world a better place for all.