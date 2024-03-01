Some parts of the country are waking up to snow this morning.



There's a status yellow warning for ice and snow for counties Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Kildare, Longford, Westmeath and Leitrim.

It has also been extended for counties Roscommon and Sligo until 10am this morning.



Meanwhile, there's a status yellow rain warning for Dublin, Louth, Meath and Wicklow, although snow has been falling in those counties too.



Meanwhile, there's been heavy snow in parts of Northern Ireland - there have been reports of vehicles getting stuck in parts of Fermanagh.