The HSE has confirmed that it will not re-advertise the position of a GP in Lahardane, when the present 6-month contract expires.

Castlebar Fianna Fail councillor Martin McLoughlin raised the matter at this week’s HSE West Forum meeting in Galway.

He welcomed the recent appointment of Dr Ahmed to the Lahardane surgery, but asked HSE management if it intended to re-advertise the position, as the new Dr had secured a 6 month contract and he said it was vital that the contract be extended, and not advertised again next Summer.

Councillor McLoughlin says HSE management assured him that the position will not be re-advertised in 6 months time.

Last Friday, Dr Ahmed was officially welcomed to the Neiphin Medical Centre in Lahardane, where the delighted community came out to welcome him to the locality

Councillor McLoughlin spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the welcome HSE response…